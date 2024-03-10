OLD National Bancorp IN Has $17.43 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 22.6% during the third quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 39,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 534,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,153,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,528,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,939. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $278.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.37.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

