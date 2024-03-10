OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,080,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,766. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $377.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $161.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

