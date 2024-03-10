OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.75.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB traded down $4.33 on Friday, reaching $118.33. 3,478,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,450. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $255.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.