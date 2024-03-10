OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,708. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average of $73.71.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

