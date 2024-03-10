OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,941 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $44.00. 54,916,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,701,264. The firm has a market cap of $186.03 billion, a PE ratio of 112.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

