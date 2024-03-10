Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,099,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 204,706 shares during the period. Old National Bancorp comprises 0.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $30,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 579.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 91,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 420.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 97.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,612,000 after buying an additional 470,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. 1,407,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,682. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

