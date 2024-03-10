OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.050-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. OppFi also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.530-0.570 EPS.

OppFi stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. OppFi has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.34.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. OppFi had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $132.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OppFi will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OppFi from $3.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OppFi by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OppFi by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in OppFi by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in OppFi by 20.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OppFi by 479.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

