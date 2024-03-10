Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OGEN opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

