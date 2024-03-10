Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,604,000 after acquiring an additional 218,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after buying an additional 108,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,465,000 after buying an additional 68,778 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,252,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,911,000 after buying an additional 318,696 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRO opened at $85.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.25.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.70.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

