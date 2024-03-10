Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 277,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $328,020,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BRO opened at $85.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.25. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $86.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.