Oxen Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $8.96 million and $5,641.55 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,793.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.04 or 0.00612108 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00126761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008245 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00052312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00212478 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00059271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.51 or 0.00157743 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,043,089 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

