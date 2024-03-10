PAID Network (PAID) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $79.93 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One PAID Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $79.93 million and $1.05 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,725,554 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 594,717,455.71 with 282,725,554 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.28772523 USD and is down -6.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,022,005.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

