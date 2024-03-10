Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $219.20

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.20 ($2.78) and traded as high as GBX 225.88 ($2.87). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 223.50 ($2.84), with a volume of 4,652 shares changing hands.

Palace Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 219.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 226.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.95 million, a P/E ratio of -421.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

