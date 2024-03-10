Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Bank of America

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 289.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 404,517 shares of company stock worth $9,512,360. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

