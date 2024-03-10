PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PMT shares. B. Riley raised their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.48. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

