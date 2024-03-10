Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 94,546 Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRO. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the first quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontline by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Price Performance

FRO opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66. Frontline plc has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FRO

Frontline Profile

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.