Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 5,529 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 294,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 1.2 %

Progressive stock opened at $198.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.92. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $198.98.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

