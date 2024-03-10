Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,979 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Globalstar worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 39.9% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 106,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 92.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter worth $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Globalstar by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,402,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 65,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

GSAT stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,775,445.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Globalstar news, Director James F. Lynch bought 250,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,540,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,002.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Lynch purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,775,445.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

