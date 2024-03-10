Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,297 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Qualys by 54.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Qualys by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,987 shares of company stock worth $2,062,094. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on QLYS. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.15.

Qualys Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $168.66 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

