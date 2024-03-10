Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Increased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,788 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $53,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PXD traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,339. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,149. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.