Piper Sandler Cuts Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Price Target to $10.00

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CTKB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

CTKB stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. Cytek Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $188,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,042,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $56,977,031.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $887,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 116,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 16,804 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 288,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 285.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 140,164 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,890,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,443,000 after buying an additional 811,279 shares during the period. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

