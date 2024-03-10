Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,361 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,827,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,359,000 after purchasing an additional 189,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,639,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,046,000 after purchasing an additional 517,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,557,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,313,000 after purchasing an additional 66,828 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,174,000 after purchasing an additional 98,448 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,539,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,409,884.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $92,521.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,918.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,539,033 shares in the company, valued at $23,409,884.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,782 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PLYA opened at $9.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.00. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.