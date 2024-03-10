PlayDapp (PLA) Trading 12.6% Lower This Week

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $167.64 million and $32.61 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,401,393 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayDapp is a blockchain-based gaming platform that enables users to play various decentralized games and earn rewards through staking, trading, and farming. Its native token, PLA, is utilized for payments, staking, governance, and in-game items and services. Additionally, the platform features a decentralized exchange and a staking and farming feature for users to earn rewards. PlayDapp is primarily utilized for decentralized gaming, and users can earn PLA tokens through staking and farming. The PLA token is also utilized for governance decisions within the PlayDapp community, allowing token holders to vote on proposals for platform upgrades and changes. Overall, PlayDapp aims to provide a transparent, secure, and fair gaming platform while leveraging blockchain technology to offer new earning opportunities.”

