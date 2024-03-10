PLC Ultima (PLCU) Trading 17.7% Lower This Week

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $31.12 million and $21,797.00 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for $147.41 or 0.00211410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima launched on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 211,104 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

