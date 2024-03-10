PotCoin Hits Market Cap of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 89.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $147.67 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 45.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00020185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00127279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008169 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000061 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001431 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.