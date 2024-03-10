Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.67.

POW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

TSE POW opened at C$39.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.05. The company has a market cap of C$23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$32.33 and a 1 year high of C$40.30.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

