Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRVA. Bank of America cut Privia Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.82.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 120.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

