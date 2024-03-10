Prom Price Up 26.9% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $258.42 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for about $14.16 or 0.00020398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00018535 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00025874 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001845 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,465.69 or 1.00069120 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00008940 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.00153929 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 14.47648053 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $7,890,913.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

