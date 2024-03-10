Protech Home Medical (CVE:PHM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PHM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.11. Protech Home Medical shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 1,528,975 shares trading hands.

Protech Home Medical Trading Down 4.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$47.90 million and a P/E ratio of 57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About Protech Home Medical

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment The company was formerly known as Patient Home Monitoring Corp.

