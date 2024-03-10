Quantfury Token Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for approximately $8.46 or 0.00012284 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $84.63 million and $10,259.22 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.55157011 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,524.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

