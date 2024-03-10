Radio Caca Hits One Day Trading Volume of $54.33 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $133.30 million and $54.33 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000609 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,323,005,172 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

