Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Trinity Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 62.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 52,386 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 37.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Insider Activity at Trinity Industries

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $320,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,854. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

TRN opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.