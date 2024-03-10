Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

