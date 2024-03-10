Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 39.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBSI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $118.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $130.00.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

