Rand Capital Co. (RAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.
Rand Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Rand Capital Stock Performance
Shares of RAND stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. Rand Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 23.22 and a current ratio of 23.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42.
Rand Capital Company Profile
Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.
