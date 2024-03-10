Raydium Hits Market Cap of $346.90 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $346.90 million and $43.44 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00001921 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 13% against the dollar.
Raydium Token Profile
Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,910,659 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.
Buying and Selling Raydium
