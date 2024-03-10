Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.19. 816,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,269. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.58 and a 52-week high of $192.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.14.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

