Request Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Request has a market cap of $142.16 million and $8.95 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00018337 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00026117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001823 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,294.45 or 0.99998343 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00008988 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.96 or 0.00158682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.14603218 USD and is down -7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $20,248,490.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

