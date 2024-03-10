Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March 10th (AINC, CLRO, CTLT, CVV, CZWI, DIT, EVBG, FANH, FRBK, HAYN)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, March 10th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

