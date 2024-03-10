Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $1.61 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 148.4% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $344.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.69.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

