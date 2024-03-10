Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 1,385 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,013 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,312,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,080. The firm has a market cap of $309.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

