Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 223 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.3% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Broadcom by 46.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $4,684,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.5% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $98.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,308.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,402,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,218.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,025.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

