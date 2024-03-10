Revisor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.11 and a 1 year high of $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 90.04%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.