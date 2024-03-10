REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

REX American Resources Price Performance

REX opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. REX American Resources has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $768.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX American Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

