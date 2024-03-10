RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Price Performance

RFIL opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.88. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.95.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

About RF Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

