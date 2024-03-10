RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Price Performance
RFIL opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.88. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.95.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RF Industries
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.