Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $40,023.17 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00263962 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $36,614.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

