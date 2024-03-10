Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RSKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays cut Riskified from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth about $7,214,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 20.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 83.3% during the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 485,248 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 29.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Riskified by 78.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

