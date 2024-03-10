Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $160.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROST. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

ROST stock opened at $145.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.28 and a 200 day moving average of $129.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

