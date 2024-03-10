Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROST. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores stock opened at $145.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $151.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

