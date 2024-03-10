Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $172.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $147.00 to $172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROST. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.21.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $145.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.45. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.